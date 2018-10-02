Suspect arrested for murder of teen on Swan Avenue

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting on Swan Avenue that happened on September 23.
Police have arrested Wilfred Celestine, 22, in connection with the shooting death of Jaquincy Ross, 18. Police say the Louisiana State Police Task Force played a vital role in the arrest.
Celestine was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police investigating deadly shooting on Swan Avenue
