Springfield High senior named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist

SPRINGFIELD, LA (WAFB) - A senior at Springfield High School has been named a 2018 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist.
Andrew Larpenter is the son of Rodney and Kelly Larpenter and is from Killian. He plans to go to LSU to major in mechanical engineering after he graduated in May of 2018.
Livingston Parish Public Schools says Larpenter was president of his senior class and a member of the golf team and Beta Club. Larpenter participates in local community service projects and is currently overseeing Springfield High’s public service announcement competition to promote positive behavior, such as not using drugs, alcohol, or tobacco products and standing up to bullying. Larpenter says enjoys going to church, attending both Bible Holiness Church in Robert and St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Springfield.
“I heard about this competition about a year ago and realized I had already met many of the qualifications for the award, so I applied knowing that if I could maintain my same course, I could be a candidate,” Larpenter said.
Larpenter earned a 26 on the ACT when he was in 7th grade and achieved a 32 when he took it again his sophomore year. His latest attempt earned him a 34, which included a perfect score of 36 on the test’s reading section.
“I do very well in the science and math sections, but my favorite subject is history. I have always enjoyed doing puzzles and working with my hands. As a kid, I spent hours building and creating things with Legos. I believe that creativity for building and design will serve me well as I pursue mechanical engineering in college,” said Larpenter.
Larpenter, whose mother is a native of Columbia, also believes his fluency in Spanish will help him in his future career. “I’ve shown a natural ability to learn the language, but having my mother and grandparents to practice speaking it has been most valuable,” he said.
Larpenter’s brother, Matthew, is set to follow in his elder sibling’s steps, already scoring a 27 on the ACT as a 7th grader. “We are fortunate that learning comes natural to us. Our parents don’t have to push us to do well. We just do, because that’s how we’ve been taught - to do what we’re supposed to do, the way we’re supposed to do it,” Larpenter said.
To enter the scholarship competition, students must take the PSAT as a junior in high school. Of the 16 million students who met the entry requirements, about 16,000 were chosen as semifinalists. As a semifinalist, Larpenter has the chance to earn one of the 7,500 spots as a National Merit Finalist.
