Some Hammond residents wake up to boil water notice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Hammond residents should boil their water before using it Tuesday morning.
The boil water advisory is in effect for those living along East Minnesota Park, Range Road, and South Range Road.
Officials with the Tangipahoa Water District said this is because of repairs on a hydrant that was damaged in an accident.
The boil water advisory will be in effect until bacteriological samples can be delivered to the State Department of Health and Hospitals Lab for analysis.
