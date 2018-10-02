Scotlandville residents concerned after spike in criminal activity over weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - “Parents are burying their kids and that’s ridiculous,” said Pooja Johnson.
She is one of hundreds of people who gathered in Scotlandville for a weekend that was supposed to be filled with fun. Unfortunately, many people briefly saw their lives flash before their eyes .
“They’re already talking about north Baton Rouge and talking about the event that happened on Thursday on campus. I felt like we should have came together better as a community today and you know, just celebrate,” said Johnson.
Two shootings in broad daylight sent two people to the hospital just one day after the death of Wayde Sims. A still shot from a video posted on Facebook shows men, women, and children hiding behind an officer’s car seeking shelter from possible gunshots. Concerned viewers left hundreds of messages on the post, one person saying, “WHEN WILL WE STOP ,THIS MAKES NO SINCE.” One woman posted, “They really just made me cry.” And another commented, “When is enough enough? Stop the violence.”
All of them fearing violence has become the norm in the area. Councilwoman Chauna Banks for District 2 says that’s not the case.
“We usually see a spike when there is an event, such as a lot of people convening in the community of Scotlandville, as we had this weekend," said Banks.
She says a lot of the crime in Scotlandville comes from outsiders entering the community. She says the city and BRPD have overlooked the area when it comes to crime prevention. Banks hopes the residents there will get more involved until better preventative strategies are put into place.
“It has to be something that is organically grown. It has to be where everyone takes responsibility for the area in which they live and that is the Scotlandville that I’ve always known, you know, we were our brother’s keeper," Banks said.
But will that be enough to stop the growing gun violence, especially for a generation seeing their peers lose their lives to senseless killings?
“Funeral homes making money, parents are crying parents, are losing their kids 'cause it’s not adults, it’s the 20-year-olds, 20 and under, thinking that a gun is going to solve issues or a gun is going to make them hard,” said Johnson.
BRPD says they responded to nine emergency calls in Scotlandville on Saturday, four of them for criminal activity. They attribute the spike to a busy weekend in the area.
