Residents clash over controversial St. George proposal

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Monday night, competing groups organized around the proposed City of st. George.
Those against the new city met Monday night at the Jones Creek Library. Organizers with One BTR say the purpose of the town hall was to answer questions about the logistics of St. George and what’s being proposed. They’re also pushing a form that lets people who’ve signed the petition withdraw their name.
“Our goal is the same this time as it always has been, which is to disseminate as much information as possible. We want to get the facts out there so that people can weigh the decision to sign and have all the information in front of them and what the impact of a new city or new school district would have,” said M.E. Cormier with One BTR.
Just across the street from that meeting, those in favor of St. George were set up to collect more signatures. Volunteers say they’re not worried about people who may want to withdraw their name.
“It’s a democracy, so if that’s what they want to do, then we were afforded that right. We would like to bring this to a vote. All we want is to have a chance to vote,” said Trey Cook.
Organizers must collect signatures from 25 percent of registered voters within the St. George boundaries. The deadline is November 27.
