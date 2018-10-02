New audit accuses Irvin Mayfield, partner of using donations for themselves

Irvin Mayfield is accused in a new state audit of misusing a patchwork of state and local grant funds and private donations to make payroll and keep the lights on, according to a new state audit of the organization. (Lowrey, Erin)
By Erin Lowrey | October 2, 2018 at 5:35 AM CDT - Updated October 2 at 5:57 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A new state audit claims New Orleans trumpeter Irvin Mayfield and his partner may have broken state laws by using donations and grants for themselves.

According to the audit, Mayfield, Ronald Markham, and others at the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra spent more than $179,000 on hotels, flights and bar tabs during a six-year period starting in 2009.

Mayfield and Markham pleaded not guilty to federal charges including fraud and money laundering.

