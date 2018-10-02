New audit accuses Irvin Mayfield, partner of using donations for themselves

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A new state audit claims New Orleans trumpeter Irvin Mayfield and his partner may have broken state laws by using donations and grants for themselves.
According to the audit, Mayfield, Ronald Markham, and others at the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra spent more than $179,000 on hotels, flights and bar tabs during a six-year period starting in 2009.
Mayfield and Markham pleaded not guilty to federal charges including fraud and money laundering.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.