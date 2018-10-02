Man indicted for murder after allegedly killing ex-girlfriend

FORDOCHE, LA (WAFB) - Tuesday, a grand jury indicted a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend with murder.
Eric Duhon Jr., 21, has been indicted with one count of second degree murder after being charged in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, Madeleine Falgout, 20. Duhon will be arraigned October 10 after his bond was previously set at $1 million.
Falgout’s body was found inside a home in Pointe Coupee Parish on June 25. Her door had been kicked in forcibly.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.