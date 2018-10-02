Man charged with arson after setting his girlfriend’s clothes on fire, authorities say

AVOYELLES PARISH , LA (WAFB) - A Bunkie man was arrested after he allegedly set fire to a mobile home after fighting with his girlfriend.
Joshua Viola, 27, was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on Sunday on one count each of simple arson, domestic abuse battery and criminal damage to property.
On September 30, the Bunkie Fire Department contacted the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshall to help investigate the fire that took place 1700 block of Highway 29 South in Bunkie.
Investigators found the home is disarray and determined that a clothing rack in a closet caught fire.
The female resident of the home told investigators Viola, her live-in boyfriend, attacked her earlier in the evening as she tried to leave.
The victim said Viola physically restrained her during the argument, resulting in damage to the property. The victim told said the fight happened in front of their young child.
While she and Viola were in the yard arguing, he returned to the home and smoke detectors inside started going off. The victim entered the home and found her clothes burning in a closet.
Investigators interviewed witnesses, who gave similar statements about the incident.
During an interview with investigators, Viola denied harming the victim, damaging property inside the home and setting the fire. He was arrested.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
