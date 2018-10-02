Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office taking steps to make residents safer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Swarms of emergency vehicles rushed down Edgewood Drive in Denham Springs Tuesday afternoon, but it was all part of a training exercise.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office hosted its first rescue task force training. The goal is to give medical responders, like firefighters and EMS workers, the skills to care for people during an active shooting situation. Sheriff Jason Ard says this never happens, but if it does, they’ll be prepared to double the amount of lives saved.
“We’ve learned over the years that we can actually be saving lives if we can train our medical personnel and fire personnel to actually be able to enter warm zones, so in trying to get them there quicker to render aid,” said Ard.
Medical responders typically wait until a scene has been considered safe to render aid, but this training will hopefully speed up that process. Over 100 emergency responders attended the training. LPSO will host another training exercise Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.