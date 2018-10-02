At least 1 injured after vehicle smashes into tree beside house

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - At least one person was transported to a local hospital after hitting a tree close to a home on Chippewa Street Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 1700 block of Chippewa near Pimpernel Avenue around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2. EMS transported at least one person to the hospital as a result of the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department is also responding to the scene.
The call initially went out that a vehicle had struck a home at this location, however, it appears the vehicle may have only struck a tree close to the home.
Few details are currently available. We’ll update this story when we know more.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.