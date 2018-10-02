La. secretary of state warns residents of voter registration scam

While the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office has not yet received reports of the scam in Louisiana, election officials in several other states have reported residents receiving calls with someone impersonating an organization that provides voter registration assistance. The callers reportedly offer to register residents to vote over the phone, and in some cases, offer to send voters an absentee ballot. The Secretary of State’s Office wants to remind residents that in Louisiana, residents cannot register to vote or request an absentee ballot over the the phone. Both of those actions must be done online, in person, or by mail.