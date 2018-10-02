La. secretary of state warns residents of voter registration scam

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is warning voters to be wary of who they discuss their private information with in light of a voter registration scam that has surfaced this week.
While the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office has not yet received reports of the scam in Louisiana, election officials in several other states have reported residents receiving calls with someone impersonating an organization that provides voter registration assistance. The callers reportedly offer to register residents to vote over the phone, and in some cases, offer to send voters an absentee ballot. The Secretary of State’s Office wants to remind residents that in Louisiana, residents cannot register to vote or request an absentee ballot over the the phone. Both of those actions must be done online, in person, or by mail.
“Voter registration by a third party is legal in Louisiana, however, in light of this potential scam, I am encouraging those who want to register to vote to do so online or to contact their parish registrar of voters. As we work daily to combat election related threats, it is more important than ever for residents to use trusted sources such as the Secretary of State’s Office and the Registrars of Voters' Offices,” said Ardoin.
This potential scam comes just ahead of some important deadlines in regards to voting. The deadline to register by mail or in person is October 9, while the deadline to register online is October 16. The open primary/congressional election is November 6.
For more info about how to register to vote, call the Elections Division at 225-922-0900.
