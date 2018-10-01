GRAPHIC: Dog thrown out on I-20, dragged by cars; $2,500 reward offered

WEBSTER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A $2,500 reward is being offered after a dog was thrown out on the interstate and dragged by cars.
According to a Facebook post from the Webster Humane Association Incorporated, Faith sustained too many injuries to recover. She had multiple skull fractures, her entire head and eyes were swollen, and her body was covered in road rash and wounds.
“No animal could ever do anything to warrant this type of cruelty. The person(s) responsible are monsters.”
Faith was thrown out near mile-marker 40 (Goodwill exit) on eastbound on I-20. Her collar, rope and duct tape were confiscated.
“We will not just let this go!!! We will not stop looking for you!!! We will make sure Faith gets justice,” the post read.
Please call (318) 377-7433 if you have any information.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.