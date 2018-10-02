Frustrations mount after woman receives $22,000 S&WB bill

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman opened her mail and found a $22,000 water bill from the Sewerage and Water Board. And even after asking for an investigation, she’s still desperate for answers.
Elle Stacker works in real estate, so she’s familiar with what’s needed to get a house up and running. She said her water bills have been the biggest headache in her new home.
“I’m getting a bill for the entire city for one month, and it’s just nobody has a definitive answer for how to fix it, and the Sewerage and Water Board think its ok to fraudulently bill me,” said Stacker.
Stacker said she has consistently paid around $100 a month. Because for three months, she’s been waiting for the S&WB to investigate the first high water bill she received in July. After spending a frustrating amount of time at the S&WB headquarters lodging complaints and requesting investigations into her account, Stacker said she’s growing fearful.
“It is a long, drawn-out process. I probably will not be made whole, this will probably affect my credit, that I probably will have to pay a percentage of the bill that’s not mine,” she said.
She’s not alone. Billing issues have plagued the utility with thousands of customers lodging complaints over the past year. In a statement, the Sewerage and Water Board said they believe Stacker’s case is the result of a clerical error that they’re working to correct.
Stacker said she hasn’t seen any of those efforts.
“The frustrating part about this is that the Sewerage and Water Board has not contacted me one time. It’s all been by my volition this has happened. They have not helped in any of this, they have not assisted in any of this,” she said.
With $22,000 on the line, Stacker said she’s at a loss for where to go next.
“So far today I feel I’ve done everything that I should do and try to do to combat this from getting worse, but I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.
The Sewerage and Water Board said in a statement that they’ve increased training and customer service staff and hired additional meter readers to help decrease the number of disputed bills.
They encourage anyone with questions to contact customer service at 52- WATER.
