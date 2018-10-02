FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watch out for patches of fog this morning

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Good Morning! Not much change in our early October weather. Another dry, sticky morning and another afternoon high near 90 degrees! Watch for the potential of patchy fog as you head out this morning. Visibility shouldn’t be terribly impaired but some areas could experience a few challenges. Otherwise, only a 20 to 30 percent coverage of showers/storms this afternoon with light east winds and a high of 89 to 90 degrees. We’re expecting a “heat index” in the mid/upper 90s. Overnight, partly cloudy, still too warm – a low in the lower 70°s; tomorrow, rain chance goes up to 40 percent coverage – still steamy, which means a high of 89° degrees