FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps not feeling like October

In the tropics, we continue to track Tropical Storm Leslie over the open Atlantic and await its upgrade to a Category 1 hurricane based on the forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The NHC is also showing some interest in the disturbed weather in the Caribbean that the Storm Team has noted, now giving it a low-end 20 percent chance of development in the three to five day forecast window. At this point, there is no serious concern for the WAFB region with this potential system, but it’s something we will continue to watch as we head into the weekend and early next week.