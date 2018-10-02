FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps not feeling like October

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It was a mainly dry Tuesday, but it certainly did not feel like October with highs up around 90° and heat index readings peaking in the upper 90s to near 100°. October? Feels more like August...
Spotty late afternoon and early evening showers over the southern parishes was all we had to see on Doppler for Tuesday and what little rain that might fall will clear out into the evening. Skies will be fair to partly cloudy through the night and into early Wednesday. We could see a little light, patchy fog for that Wednesday daybreak start, with sunrise temperatures in the low 70s for the Capital region.
The First Alert Forecast calls for a 30 percent rain chance on Wednesday afternoon and a 40 percent chance on Thursday afternoon. Morning starts for both days will be in the low 70s with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° once again. Factor in the unusually high humidity for this time of year and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s in many WAFB neighborhoods on both afternoons.
Friday will see a return to a drier pattern with rain chances at 20 percent or less. Unfortunately, that drier pattern (and less cloud cover) comes with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° once again.
Scattered, mainly afternoon rains return for the weekend, with rain chances set at 50/50 for Saturday and then slipping to a 30 percent coverage for Sunday. Once again, however, temperatures remain above normal with the humidity making mid and upper 80s for both days feel like the mid 90s.
The WAFB Storm Team’s extended outlook offers no relief in terms of these above normal temperatures, with the current pattern expected to persist into the middle of the month. While afternoon highs may slip down to the mid 80s through much of next week, morning lows will remain in the low 70s. Those low temperatures will be as much as 10° above the norm for this time of year and a reflection of persistent Gulf humidity.
In addition, without a significant cool front to sweep out the low level moisture, we keep scattered, mainly afternoon showers and a few rumbles of thunder in the forecast for each afternoon next week as well.
In the tropics, we continue to track Tropical Storm Leslie over the open Atlantic and await its upgrade to a Category 1 hurricane based on the forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The NHC is also showing some interest in the disturbed weather in the Caribbean that the Storm Team has noted, now giving it a low-end 20 percent chance of development in the three to five day forecast window. At this point, there is no serious concern for the WAFB region with this potential system, but it’s something we will continue to watch as we head into the weekend and early next week.
