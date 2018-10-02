Family of Raheem Howard calls for arrest of BRPD officer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The mother of the man accused of shooting at a Baton Rouge police officer says the officer who fired at her son should be charged with attempted murder.
Raheem Howard was charged with attempted murder of a police officer and illegal use of a weapon on August 10, but those charges were later dropped. Howard was released from EBR Parish Prison shortly after midnight Tuesday on unrelated charges.
After hugging her son, Tenesia Howard said that Officer Yuseff Hamadeh should be charged instead. The family and Howard’s attorneys allege a cover-up by BRPD.
BRPD reports Officer Yuseff Hamadeh pulled Howard over for a traffic violation on N 16th Street. Howard then fled, and Hamadeh chased after him. Howard then allegedly fired a shot at Hamadeh, who returned fire.
But Howard’s attorney, Ron Haley, disputes this report. He says Howard never had a weapon. BRPD says Hamadeh’s body camera and dash camera were turned off during the incident.
“He didn’t have it. There was not evidence. Because he didn’t have a gun, he didn’t fire a shot. And I think the suppression of the evidence by the cameras either malfunctioning or being willfully turned off only lends to that argument,” said Haley.
Haley also says he’s meeting with Howard’s family to determine if they want to pursue any civil action against Hamadeh.
