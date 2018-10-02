Duo of Sausages Smothered in Apples

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 servings
Early settlers found wild apple trees growing in Louisiana and often made wine with the fruit or included it in recipes. This sausage, created in central Louisiana, is flavored with apples and cider.
1 pound fresh pork sausage
1 pound fresh beef sausage
1 cup diced red apples
1 cup diced green apples
1 cup apple cider
¼ cup vegetable oil
1 cup diced onions
½ cup diced celery
½ cup diced red bell peppers
1 tbsp minced garlic
1 cup chicken stock
½ cup sliced green onions
salt and black pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 375°F. Using a toothpick or fork, prick sausage skin once or twice at 3-inch intervals. In a 12-inch, cast iron skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook sausages until golden brown on all sides. Remove sausages and set aside. In the same skillet, sauté onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring occasionally. Pour in apple cider and chicken stock then bring to a low boil. Return sausages to pan and top with apples and green onions. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover skillet with a tight-fitting lid or foil. Bake 45 minutes. To serve, place sausage links in center of a round platter and surround with apples.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.