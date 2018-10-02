Duo of Sausages Smothered in Apples

Preheat oven to 375°F. Using a toothpick or fork, prick sausage skin once or twice at 3-inch intervals. In a 12-inch, cast iron skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook sausages until golden brown on all sides. Remove sausages and set aside. In the same skillet, sauté onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring occasionally. Pour in apple cider and chicken stock then bring to a low boil. Return sausages to pan and top with apples and green onions. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover skillet with a tight-fitting lid or foil. Bake 45 minutes. To serve, place sausage links in center of a round platter and surround with apples.