Desperation explodes to anger as Indonesia quake toll rises

Men use hammer and shovels as they try to recover the bodies of their relatives buried under the rubble of their house in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Home to hundreds of families, the neighborhood was once a patchwork of asphalted streets and tidy houses. Now it looks as if it was picked up and thrown back to earth with vicious force. Four days after the earthquake and tsunami hit the Indonesian city of Palu, this devastated neighborhood has received no government help and anger is simmering among its residents. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) (AP)