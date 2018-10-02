Covington man arrested, accused of abusing 5-week-old son

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Covington-area man has been arrested after his five-week-old son was found with injuries consistent with abuse, according to a report by Covington Police.
Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday Timothy Noel called 911 to report that his newborn son had stopped breathing, and started vomiting and bleeding from the mouth, while he was feeding him, according to the report.
The father was home alone with the infant at the time.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency services personnel responded, and the infant was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
According to the report, doctors found that the infant had non-accidental injuries consistent with child abuse.
The infant has been diagnosed by physicians with broken ribs and brain trauma, according to the police report.
An arrest warrant was obtained on Friday and on Monday Noel was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of second degree cruelty to juveniles.
