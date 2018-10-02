Call for entries: George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts statewide contest

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts (GFRA) is calling for Louisiana high school juniors and seniors to apply for the foundation’s 2019 Art Contest.
This is the 10th anniversary of the statewide program. The annual contest was founded by the late Louisiana artist. Rodrigue, best known for his “Blue Dog” paintings, died in 2013 after a battle with cancer.
The 2019 Art Contest theme is “Cosmos.” For Rodrigue, the cosmos was a constant source of mystery and inspiration.
The foundation encourages students to address the following questions through their art or interpret the theme in their own unique way:
- What is our place in the cosmos?
- What have we discovered, and what else might be out there?
- What stories did our ancestors create by interpreting the skies?
- What do you see when you look up at the universe?
Individual artwork will be judged on the following three criteria:
- Concept/Design: Does the artwork address the theme in a clear and inventive way?
- Technical Skill: Does the artwork show an understanding of visual art principles such as use of color, shading, light, and form?
- Creativity: Does the artwork showcase an original point of view? Does it provide a fresh perspective on the theme?
CLICK HERE to apply for the 2019 Art Contest.
A group of 15 finalists will be awarded on March 30, 2019 and share $45,000 in college scholarships. The 15 winning entries will then travel on public view for one year as an exhibition at museums and cultural venues across Louisiana.
The Louisiana school with the largest number of entries will also win a $1,000 art kit for the school’s art program.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.