6 burglaries reported in one night on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently investigating a series of six burglaries that all happened during the overnight hours of September 29 and 30 on Ben Hur Road.
Officials say three of those six incidents were vehicle burglaries, two were home burglaries, and one was an attempted burglary. All of the incidents happened between 550 and 910 Ben Hur Rd. Surveillance footage submitted to us by a resident shows several men that BRPD says are wanted in connection to the attempted burglary and may be connected to the other burglaries as well.
