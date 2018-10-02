BRPD addresses recent crimes in city, shooting death of Wayde Sims, Raheem Howard case

Chief Paul also addressed the case involving Raheem Howard. Paul says both the dash cam and body cams are supposed to be turned on whenever an officer engages the public, which was not the case when Officer Yuseff Hamadeh pulled over, shot at, and arrested Howard in August. The chief also says they have increased requirements since he took over. They used to have supervisors review body camera footage for each officer at least once a quarter, but now, they do it three times per quarter.