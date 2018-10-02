BRPD addresses recent crimes in city, shooting death of Wayde Sims, Raheem Howard case

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul spoke with 9News Tuesday morning about the recent spike in crime in the city.
Along with the death of Wayde Sims Friday morning, there were a number of shootings over the weekend. Paul says the community help with the Sims case was vital in making an arrest. He wants to see that commitment all the time.
“If we had that type of response from the community on every homicide, then our clearance rate would be through the roof. We cannot do it without the community’s help, but there’s some signs where the community is stepping up," said Paul.
Chief Paul says from January to June of 2018, homicides were up 33 percent compared to 2017. But from July to September, they’re down 13 percent.
Chief Paul also addressed the case involving Raheem Howard. Paul says both the dash cam and body cams are supposed to be turned on whenever an officer engages the public, which was not the case when Officer Yuseff Hamadeh pulled over, shot at, and arrested Howard in August. The chief also says they have increased requirements since he took over. They used to have supervisors review body camera footage for each officer at least once a quarter, but now, they do it three times per quarter.
“It’s our job to make sure that those policies are being followed and that we’re being held accountable when our police officers are not following the policies that we have in place. One of the things that we recognize is that our policy has some gaps in it," Paul said.
