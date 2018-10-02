BBB offers tips on donations for police or firefighter organizations

Information provided by the Better Business Bureau of South Central La.
BBB of South Central La., Inc. is urging consumers to investigate requests for donations before giving. Make sure you understand what kind of organization is requesting a donation. Is it a charity “501C3” ora lobbying group which offers different tax deductions. Carmen Million, BBB President/CEO, states that it is the donor’s responsibility to investigate before giving.
The BBB offers the following tips before making any donation:
- Don’t assume that the words “police” or “firefighter” in an organization’s name means your local police force or fire department is involved.
- Ask for specifics about the programs your donation would support. Appeals are sometimes vague on this point.
- Don’t be pressured into giving on the spot. Sympathy for the cause is no reason to forgo checking out the charity.
- Don’t believe the suggestion that your donation will give you “special treatment” from police or firefighters.
- Telemarketing, used by many police and fire organizations, will affect how much of your money actually goes to the cause. If solicited by phone, ask for financial information that will enable you to check this out.
- Don’t assume that your contribution will be tax deductible as a charitable gift. There are different police and firefighter organizations and not all have the same deductibility status.
- Check with the BBB for information on the organization at www.bbb.org or call your BBB at 225-346-5222.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.