Baton Rouge medics train for mass casualty incidents

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A carnival ride mishap or a car drives into a crowd and hurts several people... those are the simulations Baton Rouge’s first responders set up Tuesday in order to hone their skills.
“We run across multi-patient car accidents on a daily basis,” said Brad Harris, EMS paramedic unit commander. Baton Rouge’s EMS and Acadian Ambulance staff ran through mass casualty scenarios. The training was not for an active shooter or terrorist attack.
“Here in Baton Rouge, we have what we call many multiple causality accidents. You have car accidents with more than one or two patients and things of that nature. So what we are practicing today are the many MCIs,” said Harris.
In this scenario, several students were hit and one was even pinned beneath a car. There were eight different groups with a total of about 120 people going through the training. They went through four different real-life simulations, with four classrooms of crews for Baton Rouge General’s Burn Center and OLOL’s Trauma Center on hand. “Whenever you have a car accident with multiple patients, your first instinct may be to run to the first patient you see. You might see someone lying there bleeding and you want to rush to their aid, but you really need to take a more broad look at the scope of the incident itself,” said Harris.
It’s the first time for this kind of training and officials hope to do it every year and teach their staffs not to react based on instinct first in the case of mass casualties. “What we are trying to teach the medics here today is that they need to call for those resources sooner. If you get to the scene, you need to size it up, see how many patients you have, how critical they are,” said Harris.
In the end, the goal is to make sure the first responders can save as many lives when time is of the essence.
