Baton Rouge business owner hopes to win award to revitalize City Park lakes

“I've made more loops around those lakes than many people in Baton Rouge,” Peters said.
For more than two decades, Peters has helped build a community of runners who also give back. You may have seen them outdoors recently doing something called “plogging." That’s picking up litter while jogging. Peters’ efforts have earned her the honor of being nominated as one of eight national finalists for the Cox Conserves Heroes award.
“It’s all part of getting this community engaged. The awards are less about me, more about them,” Peters said.
The project Peters would like to bring to life is an upgraded Little Duck Landing. Amanda Takacs, a BREC Naturalist who is helping with the concept, says it would include a duck feeding station with proper food, walkways, a deck, and more.
“It would allow families and fishermen and other recreational users, like bikers and runners, to utilize the pond in a way we haven’t been able to in that spot before,” Takacs said.
Peters has already donated $10,000 to the BREC Foundation for the project, but winning the Cox Conservation award would mean an extra $50,000 for the project. Revitalizing the lakes would take a lot more than that, but this could be the beginning of something bigger Baton Rouge can feed off for years to come.
“There’s just so many of us who want a better, cooler Baton Rouge that any time someone says, ‘Let’s do this on behalf of Baton Rouge,’ this community really chips in,” Peters said.
Click here to vote. Voting ends on October 15.
