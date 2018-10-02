Authorities investigates house fire as arson

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Dept. responded to a report of a house fire early Tuesday morning.
At 1:46 a.m. on 848 Progress St., crews arrived at the scene, saying 80 percent of the vacant home was engulfed in flames.
The fire was brought under control by 1:59 a.m., according to the fire department.
Baton Rouge Fire investigators determined the fire to be an arson. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419
