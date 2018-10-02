Applebee’s serving $1 Zombie cocktails in October

(WAFB) - Applebee’s has a new, spooky beverage to try just in time for the Halloween season.
The DOLLAR ZOMBIE is a blue-colored drink mixed with rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry and lime flavors, and topped with a “brain” gummy.
The spine-chilling drink is the first crowd-sourced Neighborhood Drink of the Month drink, according to a statement from the restaurant chain.
“Halloween is a favorite holiday around here, and we’re excited to offer guests the opportunity to celebrate all month long with our new DOLLAR ZOMBIE,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s.
Price, participation and hours or availability may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly.
