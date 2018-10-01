WANTED: 3 men accused of stealing all the cigarettes from Circle K gas station

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for three men accused of stealing all the cigarettes from the Circle K on Floynell Drive.
Officials say the theft happened at the store, located at 4415 Floynell Dr., on September 30 around 8 a.m.
The three men reportedly entered the store, went behind the counter, opened the cigarette storage cabinet, and took all of the cigarettes.
Anyone with information should call EBRSO at 225-389-5064 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
