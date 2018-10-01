WANTED: Man accused of beating partner, endangering child

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a man wanted for battery of a dating partner and child endangerment.
Deputies are searching for Terrence Holmes, 28.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. To be eligible for a cash reward, Crime Stoppers must be contacted immediately.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.