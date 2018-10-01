WAFB expands local coverage with new Facebook group ‘It’s All Good with WAFB 9News’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - WAFB is proud to expand our local coverage with a new Facebook group, the “It’s All Good with WAFB 9News”, where community members from Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are encouraged to highlight stories of triumph and success, and shout out amazing people with our staff of producers and reporters for potential coverage. We encourage community members to share uplifting posts in the group.
Following our viral coverage of a local family brought to tears after a store employee aided a young man with autism to stock shelves, which resulted in the young man being awarded over $100,000 and multiple offers for expense-reduced education opportunities, we hope to continue highlighting members and institutions in our community that commit themselves to building a better Baton Rouge.
