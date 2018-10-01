Taysom Hill contributes all over the field in a Saints win

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill had a massive bruise on his arm that the national telecast pointed out. Where he got it from, who knows, Hill was all over the field for the Black and Gold.
Hill played quarterback, running back, kick returner, upback on punts, and was lead blocker on run plays. He almost threw his first NFL touchdown pass, but it fell out of the hands of Alvin Kamara.
Hill’s most difficult position of the night was when he was asked to pick a favorite spot on the field.
“I can’t single out one thing. Just being on the field with these guys is a unique bond, and I love that," said Taysom Hill.
