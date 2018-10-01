Taysom Hill contributes all over the field in a Saints win

Taysom Hill scrambles for a first down. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | September 30, 2018 at 8:39 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 10:49 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill had a massive bruise on his arm that the national telecast pointed out. Where he got it from, who knows, Hill was all over the field for the Black and Gold.

Hill played quarterback, running back, kick returner, upback on punts, and was lead blocker on run plays. He almost threw his first NFL touchdown pass, but it fell out of the hands of Alvin Kamara.

Hill’s most difficult position of the night was when he was asked to pick a favorite spot on the field.

“I can’t single out one thing. Just being on the field with these guys is a unique bond, and I love that," said Taysom Hill.

