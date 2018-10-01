State releases school water lead testing results

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The state releases results of lead testing done at select schools across Louisiana. As part of a pilot program, samples were taken from water sources at older schools with aging infrastructure.
State health officials wanted to learn if children are being exposed to lead at schools with aging pipes and fixtures. They tested 12 schools across the state. What they found was there was no heightened lead levels in the water samples collected.
“There’s been a lot of concern about lead in drinking water since Flint, Michigan. Issues cropped up and schools around the country who are now looking at their aging infrastructure are wondering do they have lead in their water in their schools,” said Louisiana Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Jimmy Guidry, M.D.
While Guidry says the results were better than expected, he adds there is a lot of work to do.
“I think there are schools out there that may have this issue so we really want to promote talking to school systems that they may want to look at their water in their schools because of the aging infrastructure, the aging buildings, the aging water fountains so that they can rule out that this is a risk,” said Guidry.
One sample in a kitchen at Dwight D. Eisenhower Academy of Global Studies in New Orleans did come back right at what’s called the EPA action level of 15 parts per billion.
It’s important to note, in 2016, following the Flint water crisis, the American Academy of Pediatrics called for stricter water regulations saying no amount of lead exposure is safe for children. Their recommendation then was that "water fountains in schools do not exceed water lead concentrations higher than 1 parts per billion. "
At Covington Elementary School, a kitchen sample showed a lead result of 12 parts per billion. At Harahan Elementary, lead was detected at 7 parts per billion at a water cooler.
“Reporter: should parents be concerned about this? Guidry: I think they should be talking to their school leadership and saying we would like to know the answer and I think schools and parents need to figure out how they’re going to get that done. We figured out, if we tested every school in Louisiana it would cost somewhere around 34 million dollars; that’s a huge price tag when we’re not seeing lead in children to the extent that would require we spend that kind of money.”
We reached out to local school systems for comment. A Jefferson Parish Public Schools spokesperson says they “follow EPA guidelines to prevent lead from entering school water.” And, student safety is their top priority.
In a statement, Pete Jabbia, the Associate Superintendent of St. Tammany Parish Public School System said:
“As a School System, the safety of our students is our top priority. We are constantly monitoring the water systems that we have direct control over to ensure that they are free of contaminants and providing safe water. We will continue to work with local and state agencies as they monitor local water systems and do everything in our efforts to ensure the safety of the water in our schools.”
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.