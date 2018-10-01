SILVER ALERT: Port Allen woman reported missing

Debra C. Sands was last seen Sunday at her home in Port Allen, authorities said.
By WAFB Staff | October 1, 2018 at 4:45 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 4:54 AM

PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 63-year-old woman from Port Allen

On Monday, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office as authorities work to locate Debra C. Sands.

Sands was reported missing to WBRSO on Sunday. She was last seen Sunday at around 6 p.m. at her home on Lafiton Lane in Port Allen.

Authorities said Sands is a white female with silver hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Sands was last seen wearing a red shirt, turquoise jogging pants and pink slippers.

LSP said Sand’s family members say Sands suffers from a medical condition, which may impair her judgment.

Anyone having any information on Sands' where about should immediately call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-490-8599 (Ext 0).

