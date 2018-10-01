Shreveport firefighter/father-to-be gets long-distance gender reveal

Thank you all for the birthday wishes. Today was one of the best yet. As some of you know I'm currently deployed. And soon before I left for this deployment Kellie Dawn Mahaney and I found out we were expecting. We wouldn't find out the gender until after I left so we wanted to do something special since we wouldn't be together for the reveal. So here is a video of the gender reveal we put together to be able to share the moment while being apart. I want to thank everyone on my department for helping out with this special moment and to Christopher Pascoe for the great video skills. Kellie and I are excited for what's to come and cant wait to raise our little GIRL coming February 2019!!!