Shreveport firefighter/father-to-be gets long-distance gender reveal

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - They are on different continents thousands of miles apart.
But a Shreveport couple is not letting that distance keep them from celebrating and cherishing one of the most important moments of their lives together.
“I always knew it was going to happen,” Kellie Mahaney said. “But, by the grace of God, I know he is going to come back safe."
Jordan Mahaney, a Shreveport firefighter and a Reserve firefighter stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base, is deployed with his unit in the Middle East.
Just days before going abroad, he and his wife learned she is pregnant with their first child.
“It’s been hard him missing the appointments,” she said. “The hardest one is the ultrasound; he didn’t get to see it."
But distance is no excuse for missing life’s precious moments like learning the gender of their child, Kellie Mahaney said.
“We wanted to have something where we could see the gender together.”
That’s where technology and members of his unit come in to once again prove that love knows no boundaries.
“I didn't know and he didn't know what it was either."
Now they do.
"We just wanted to share that special time together because we don't get to share all the other moments together."
They got their answer on his 24th birthday.
“He was so excited. His face was lit up. He was smiling from ear to ear,” Kellie Mahaney said of her husband’s reaction during the long-distance gender reveal.
“I can’t wait for him to be home. I love him. I can’t wait to start our family together."
The baby is due in February.
At last report, they had not yet picked out a name.
Any suggestions?
Oh, it might help to know whether it’s a boy or girl.
Here’s their answer ...
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.