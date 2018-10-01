Oscar Lozada cleared for extradition to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -A Texas judge has approved extradition for Oscar Alberto Lozada, clearing the way for Lozada’s return to Baton Rouge. No timeline has been announced for when that might happen.
Lozada, 43, is accused of murdering his wife in Baton Rouge six years ago.He was arrested last month in Mexico and transported across the border to a detention center in Eagle Pass, Texas where he is still being held.
Sylviane Finck Lozada, a teacher at Brusly High School in West Baton Rouge parish, disappeared on July 5, 2011.
The couple’s daughter, Angelina, now 12, was placed in the care of child protective services.
A relative on her mother’s side of the family is expected to eventually take custody of the girl.
The girl was located at a school in Mexico near where she had been living with her father, investigators said.
Major Todd Morris, a detective with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, had been tracking Lozada for years and located him in Mexico with the help of several U.S. federal agencies.
In an arrest warrant, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s detectives accused Oscar Lozado of one count of second-degree murder.
Detectives allege that surveillance video from the Lowe’s store on South Mall Drive in Baton Rouge shows Oscar, accompanied by his daughter, walking into the store on July 6, 2011 and purchasing 15 bags of concrete and nine 5 gallon buckets with lids and luggage locks.
Following the trip to Lowe’s, the warrant says, Oscar and his daughter, then 4 years old, went for lunch at Chuck E. Cheese. The next day, the warrant alleges, Oscar Lozado sent a text message to his boss saying he would be out of work for two to three weeks for surgery.
On July 9, 2011, Oscar and his daughter boarded a flight to Venezuela, the warrant says. Detectives searched the Lozada home in Baton Rouge on July 22, 2011. “During the search of the garage, crime scene analysts located suspected blood in at least nine different areas of the garage,” the warrant says.
The blood was tested at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and found to be that of Sylviane, the warrant says.
There has been no activity on Sylviane’s bank account or credit card since her disappearance, detectives said. EBR Sheriff’s detectives say they spoke to Oscar Lozada several times since his wife’s disappearance and, each time, he said he did not know where she was.
Detectives say a search of records showed police had been called to the couple’s home several times for domestic disturbances prior to Sylviane’s disappearance. That includes an incident in 2009 when detectives noted in their report that Oscar allegedly admitted he “snapped” and struck Sylviane, the warrant says.
In a Facebook message to then WAFB-TV anchor Andre Moreau in 2014, Oscar denied ever harming Sylviane. “I never touched Sylviane in a violent way,” Oscar Lozada said.The two had been married for six years at the time Sylviane disappeared.
