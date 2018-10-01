New report on chemicals raises concern among River Parish residents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - State environmentalists are monitoring new reports on chemicals and cancer rates in the river parishes.
They say there is cause for concern about the release of a newly measured chemical.
In parishes that depend on the chemical industry, it's a constant challenge.
Plants along the river employ thousands, often paying good wages, but the state health department says it comes with risk that’s often tough to measure.
“Predicting cancer exposures usually involves looking at something for years,” said Jimmy Guidry with the Louisiana Department of Health.
The EPA just released a study on chloroprene and ethylene oxide levels, and there are concerns. They say emissions have helped place some Louisiana parishes at highest risk for developing cancer, and residents worry.
“I think there’s something that needs to be done to make the air safer for the residents,” said St. John the Baptist Parish resident Robin Boyd.
For the first time, the new report looks at ethylene oxide, a flammable, colorless gas which the EPA says is a proven carcinogen. It’s used to produce anti-freeze and pesticides.
The Louisiana Environmental Action Network says 11 plants along the river parishes emit the chemicals, and though there are no direct studies, they say rates of cancer in the river parishes are substantially higher than the rest of the state.
LEAN found that six census tracts or neighborhoods,have cancer levels which exceed the state average, and though ethylene oxide is a concern...it's tough to measure.
"What's interesting on this chemical, the levels that EPA is predicting that you should be exposed to, are not measurable, the technology does not exist today," said Guidry.
Measurements currently rely on plants to self report, and environmentalists want more.
“They’re doing additional studies, and developing an analytical method to test it in the air,” said Guidry.
State health experts say residents should limit their exposure.
Though the study was just released, it’s based on information from 2014.
The EPA says ethylene oxide is also used to make textiles, plastics, detergents and adhesives.
