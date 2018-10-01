Mayor Broome announces launch of new Red Stick Ready website

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP), and the Department of Information Services announced the launch of the new, more user-friendly Red Stick Ready website.
Red Stick Ready is meant to encourage residents to take personal responsibility before a natural disaster strikes by collecting necessary supplies and creating an emergency plan.
“Through the Red Stick Ready website, citizens have preparedness resources at their fingertips. I encourage everyone who lives or works in East Baton Rouge Parish to sign up for important notifications at www.redstickready.com,” said Broome.
The website features:
- Preparedness tips for East Baton Rouge Parish’s top ten hazards
- Fillable family emergency communication plan
- Clickable disaster supply checklist for people and pets
- Emergency notification sign-up
- Preparedness tips and games for kids
- Business emergency and continuity plan templates
- Emergency notification sign up for schools, neighborhood preparedness tips, and faith-based online preparedness training
- Prevention information including how to report suspicious activity, fire prevention tips, and when to contact 911
- Links to Red Stick Ready Facebook, Twitter, App, and all preparedness handouts
For more information, download the free Red Stick Ready app for Apple and Android devices, or follow Red Stick Ready on social media.
