Man arrested in Texas for home invasion, fatal shooting in Baton Rouge in 2016

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man was arrested in Dallas, Texas Thursday, September 27 in connection with a home invasion and fatal shooting that happened in Baton Rouge back in 2016.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force received a tip from Crime Stoppers and contacted authorities in Texas. Richard James Johnson, 36, was arrested for the killing of Juan Montgomery, 37. Johnson will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first degree murder and home invasion once he’s extradited back to Baton Rouge.
Back on December 11, 2016, around 9:30 a.m., police say two men, one of which was Johnson, forcefully entered Montgomery’s home on Ritterman Avenue and shot him multiple times. Montgomery died on scene. The two men fled the scene before police arrived.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.