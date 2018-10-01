Lunch with Coach O: UF preview

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Monday afternoon for his weekly “Lunch with Coach O” news conference.
No. 5 LSU remains undefeated after the Tigers crushed Ole Miss, 45-16, Saturday night inside a soggy Death Valley.
It was a big win for the Tigers, but there is still work to be done as they face tougher challenges in the SEC.
“We haven’t played a complete game, yet; we have to remain hungry,” Head Coach Ed Orgeron said in a post-game interview after the Sept. 29 win. “We have to play our best to beat anybody. Every team in the SEC is going to be a challenge; we know it is. We are going to enjoy this win. Then, it’s on to Florida, which is going to be a tremendous challenge, but we’re up for that challenge.”
The Tigers will kickoff against the Florida Gators Oct. 6 at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.
