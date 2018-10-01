LSU’s QB Joe Burrow earns SEC’s ‘Player of the Week’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -LSU’s new quarterback Joe Burrow has been named SEC’s "Player of the Week " for offense following the Tigers' 45-16 victory over Ole Miss.
According to SEC stats, Burrow accounted for four TDs (3 passing, 1 rushing) as LSU registered season-highs for points (45) and total offense (573) in the win.
It’s the fifth straight game that LSU has improved in total yards from the previous game. Burrow passed for 292 yards in the win over the Rebels and added 96 yards rushing.
This is Burrow’s first season with the Tigers after transferring from Ohio State University.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.