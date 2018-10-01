LSU to open urgent care clinic, new restaurant on campus

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU has announced the opening of an urgent care clinic and new restaurant on its campus.
The Simple Greek restaurant and a Baton Rouge General Express Care clinic will fill two vacant retail spaces in the school’s new Nicholson Gateway Development, which is a 28-acre site on the Nicholson Drive Corridor between West Chimes Street and Skip Bertman Drive.
The two newcomers will join Matherne’s Market, Wendy’s, Starbucks, Private Stock (apparel store), and Frutta Bowls (quick service eatery).
The clinic will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. The clinic is open to the LSU community and others in Baton Rouge and is meant to treat serious, but non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. The clinic will feature a lab, x-ray machine, and EKG.
“If you wake up with the flu or need a few stitches after intramurals, you don’t have to visit the ER to get high quality care. BRG Express Care is a convenient, affordable, fast option right around the corner, because the everyday demands of school, work, and family don’t stop when you’re sick,” said Edgardo Tenreiro, president and CEO of BRG.
For more info on the clinic, click here, or visit Baton Rouge General’s Facebook page.
The Simple Greek will be opening its first Louisiana location and features an interactive concept with high quality ingredients, open kitchens, and a fun atmosphere. Inspired by a concept in his CNBC reality TV show, The Profit, the restaurant was founded by Marcus Lemonis in 2015.
The Nicholson Gateway Development features 736 apartment-style units for more than 1,500 LSU students, with accompanying retail spaces.
