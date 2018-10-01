LSP trooper accused of abusing his privileges as a law officer

(KSLA) - A Louisiana state trooper is accused of using his access to law enforcement databases for unauthorized activities.
John C. Kelly, 34, of the 1400 block of Williamsburg Drive in Bossier City, is free on bond after turning himself in Monday.
He was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at 12:31 p.m. on a charge of felony abuse of office, booking records show.
Authorities have released no further details about Kelly’s alleged “unauthorized activities.”
The Troop G trooper was placed on administrative leave when the ongoing criminal investigation began in August, according to Louisiana State Police.
An administrative investigation also is pending.
As of Monday, Kelly is on forced leave.
That means he must use is annual leave and accrued time.
“As troopers, the citizens of Louisiana place great responsibility and authority in our hands to uphold the law,” Col. Kevin Reeves, State Police superintendent, says in a news release about Kelly’s arrest.
“The arrest of a trooper is never easy to accept. However, when that authority is violated, it is necessary to maintain the trust of the citizens we serve. The citizens of our state deserve nothing less, and the troopers who serve their communities and perform their jobs well each and every day expect nothing less.”
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.