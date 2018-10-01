La. governor hoping to bring more filmmakers to the south

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is in California, hoping to bring more of Hollywood to “Hollywood South.”
Edwards and several other officials are meeting with some top studios, including Disney and Warner Brothers, to promote the film industry in Louisiana. The state says independent film production in Louisiana is up 200 percent in the last year and a half, but the governor’s office says the state has more to offer than ever.
“First, they’ll have stable tax credit program. Second thing, they have Louisiana reputation as an industry leader and third, we have one of the best crew basis of any other jurisdiction. We also have great infrastructure," said Chris Stelly with Louisiana Economic Program.
According to the governor’s office, over the past three years, production companies spent more than $1 billion in Louisiana.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.