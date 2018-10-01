Kickoff, TV coverage announced for Georgia vs. LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -The Georgia vs. LSU football game scheduled for Saturday, October 13 in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 2:30 p.m.
and will air right here on WAFB.
Georgia is currently ranked the number two team in the country, according to the AP Top 25 Poll. LSU is currently ranked number five.
This marks the third time the LSU Tigers will play in prime time this season.
One week before taking on the Georgia Bulldogs at home, the Tigers will have a tough test on the road against the Florida Gators in “The Swamp” in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 6.
Florida is currently ranked number 22 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
The LSU vs. Florida game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and air right here on WAFB.
