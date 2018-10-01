JPSO: Missing child last seen Monday morning may need medical attention

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.
The child, 12- year-old Latrell Lewis, left John Quincy Adams School Monday morning. He was last seen in a navy blue John Quincy Adams School T-shirt and khaki pants. He is described as a black male around 5′ tall and weighing about 70-80 pounds. He may be in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information on Latrell’s whereabouts is asked to call the JPSO Missing Person Section at 504-364-5300 or 911.
A photograph of Latrell is attached.
