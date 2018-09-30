JPSO: Man accused in Terrytown murder caught in Central America

“I could not be prouder of the work put in by our detectives and our partners in federal law enforcement," Lopinto said in a news release. "This individual tried his very best to evade justice, but a concerted effort between local and federal authorities stopped that from happening. I would like to personally thank the men and women of the US Marshals Service and other federal agencies for their assistance in bringing the beginning of a sense of closure for the victim’s family and friends.”