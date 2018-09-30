JPSO: Man accused in Terrytown murder caught in Central America

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Terrytown man accused of strangling, beating and smothering a man to death in a vacant store on Terry Parkway earlier this month was caught in Panama City, Panama, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office said Saturday night (Sept. 29).
Omar Saleh was wanted on a second-degree murder warrant in connection with the Sept. 9 death of Mohamed Mezlini. JPSO did not specify when Saleh was found, but it said his arrest came “within the last few days.” As of Saturday night, Saleh was being held in Miami, Florida where he is awaiting extradition to Jefferson Parish.
Mezlini, 29, was found in an empty storefront the day before he died -- unresponsive, severely injured and bound with duct tape. The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s office said blunt force injuries were the cause of Mezlini’s death and ruled it a homicide.
Saleh’s younger brother -- 17-year-old Yazan Omar -- was arrested the day of the beating and booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder. After Mezlini died, Yazan Omar’s charges were increased to second-degree murder. As of Saturday night, Yazan Omar remains in custody in lieu of a $750,000 bond, online count record show.
Yazan Omar told detectives he was not inside the vacant store when Mezlini was beaten, but indicated his brother was, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune reported. Multiple witnesses including Yazan Omar, told investigators Saleh Omar was seen with blood on his face before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.
Growing concerned after Saleh Omar left, witnesses forced open the empty store’s door and found Mezlini unconscious inside. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the next day.
The vacant store where Mezlani was found is rented by Saleh Omar, according to our news partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune. Saleh Omar also rents the neighboring store, where he runs a cellphone repair business, NOLA.com reported.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto attributed Saleh’s capture and arrest to hundreds of hours of “diligent work," by JPSO, the U.S. Marshals, Diplomatic Security Service, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Border Patrol.
“I could not be prouder of the work put in by our detectives and our partners in federal law enforcement," Lopinto said in a news release. "This individual tried his very best to evade justice, but a concerted effort between local and federal authorities stopped that from happening. I would like to personally thank the men and women of the US Marshals Service and other federal agencies for their assistance in bringing the beginning of a sense of closure for the victim’s family and friends.”
Details regarding Saleh’s capture were not available Saturday night, but court records show he was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center Friday afternoon.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.