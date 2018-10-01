Information sought on identity of suspect after vehicle burglaries in Breaux Bridge

ST. MARTINVILLE, LA (WAFB) - Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male burglary suspect.
On September 23, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle burglary that happened overnight at Earline Drive near Camp Bon Temps Road in Breaux Bridge. Surveillance footage determined the burglary took place at 2:06 a.m.
Detectives said the suspect appears to be a white male subject wearing a backpack across the front of his chest. His face is concealed with a a light-colored bandanna or shirt that covers his face from the nose down. The suspect was armed with a semi-automatic pistol.
On August 31, 2018, St. Martin Parish deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries in the Poche Bridge area of Breaux Bridge, where a suspect fitting the same description was captured on video surveillance.
In addition, two males armed with handguns allegedly burglarized vehicles on Earline Drive and the surrounding area on August 1.
If you know the identity of the suspect as seen in the attached photos, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071, or send a message via the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or St. Martin Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030.
The Sheriff’s Office urges residents to remove their valuables and lock their doors before leaving their vehicles.
