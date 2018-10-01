Honda recalls 1.4 M vehicles because of air bag defects

(WAFB) - The Takata airbag controversy continues to grow after Honda recalls of 1.4 million cars because of airbag defects.
The front passenger air bag reportedly has a defect that could cause the inflators to explode, sending shrapnel into the vehicle.
CBS News reports 23 people have been killed and at least 180 others injured by the defective inflators.
A total of 37 million vehicles are under recall because of defective Takata air bags.
In addition, 200,000 additional Honda vehicles are under a recall due to software glitches involving the rear cameras.
Honda has not reported any crashes or injuries due related to the software issue.
Vehicle owners should schedule their free repairs at authorized dealerships as soon as possible.
Visit the Honda Recall Lookup page for more recall information.
