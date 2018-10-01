FIRST ALERT OVERNIGHT FORECAST: Still no fall cold fronts

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Temperatures are expected to trend warmer in the coming days as high pressure and drier air build into the local area. We won’t stay completely rain free, but a 20-40 percent daily rain chance is expected over the course of the work/school week.
The vast majority of showers and t-storms will be confined to the afternoon hours. With less clouds and less passing showers, temperatures are expected to be well above normal. Morning lows could be as much as 10 degrees above normal while afternoon highs will be around 5 degrees. Highs will settle in the upper 80°s near 90° through the work week.
Conditions will be humid so if you work outdoors be sure to stay hydrated.
Next Saturday will see our best rain chance over the next 10 days with a 50 percent coverage.
A trough will approach from the west during the first half of the following week resulting in a 30-40 percent rain chance next Sunday through the following Wednesday.
Long-range models indicate no fall cold fronts over the next 10 days.
Tropical Storm Leslie continues to spin in the North Central Atlantic. Leslie is no threat to land.
We’ll keep an eye on an area around Cuba and the Bahamas for possible tropical development by the end of next weekend. For now, long-range models keep anything that develops out of the Gulf of Mexico.
