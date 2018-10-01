FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still waiting for fall ‘cool front’

In the tropics, we continue to track Tropical Storm Leslie, which is expected to become the 2018 season’s sixth hurricane on Tuesday. Fortunately, however, Leslie will be no threat to land. In addition, you may have heard some chatter about the potential for tropical low pressure to develop in the Caribbean late this week or into the weekend. We will keep our eyes on that through the week, but at this stage, we do not see this as something of great concern.