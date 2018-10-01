FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still waiting for fall ‘cool front’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s October 1 and we continue to wait on that first significant fall cool front. The sad news out of the First Alert Weather Center is we see no evidence of that front arriving in our area through the next seven to ten days.
Monday’s scattered showers and storms will wind down through the early evening, with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy skies later in the night. That’s what you can expect for Tuesday morning as well, with a little patchy fog and a morning start in the low 70s for the Capital region. Tuesday afternoon looks a bit drier than Monday and that’s certainly welcome to news. Set rain chances on Tuesday at 20 percent, but it gets downright hot for October, with highs expected to reach the upper 80s to near 90°.
The First Alert Forecast carries scattered, mainly afternoon rains for Wednesday and Thursday, with rain chances for both days running at 40 percent. Summer-like heat will be with us as well, with highs again in the upper 80s to near 90° for both days.
Friday offers a bit of a dry out, but not entirely rain-free, with chances at 20 percent. Once again, highs will return to the upper 80s to near 90°. Scattered rains return for the weekend, with highs for Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80s.
The First Alert extended outlook has highs in the mid 80s for next week, closer to normal for this time of year. The Storm Team forecast calls for scattered showers for Monday and Tuesday (running about 30 percent for both days) with isolated showers for next Wednesday and Thursday (20 percent or so for both days).
In the tropics, we continue to track Tropical Storm Leslie, which is expected to become the 2018 season’s sixth hurricane on Tuesday. Fortunately, however, Leslie will be no threat to land. In addition, you may have heard some chatter about the potential for tropical low pressure to develop in the Caribbean late this week or into the weekend. We will keep our eyes on that through the week, but at this stage, we do not see this as something of great concern.
